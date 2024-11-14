Left Menu

Sanjeev Kapoor Cooks Up Change: Aiding UK's Hungry Children with Akshaya Patra

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor visited the Akshaya Patra charity kitchen in London, aiding in their mission to combat child hunger in schools. Kapoor shared recipes and culinary tips, demonstrating that nutritious meals can be affordable and tasty. Akshaya Patra UK serves hot meals to help children in need focus on their education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:20 IST
Sanjeev Kapoor
Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor made a notable appearance at the Akshaya Patra charity kitchen in London, part of a 24-year-old initiative originally founded in India. America aims to provide daily meals to 2.25 million children across schools in India and the UK. Kapoor's visit aims at enhancing the organization's impact while sharing culinary expertise.

During his visit, Kapoor engaged with the charity's team of chefs, imparting recipes and culinary ideas focused on nutritious, cost-effective meals that cater to diverse palates. He demonstrated by preparing a pasta dish and crunchy salad, emphasizing that healthy meals neither need be expensive nor bland.

Highlighting a social issue, Kapoor said, "In the UK, food poverty is a significant concern." The Akshaya Patra UK team strives to bridge this gap by providing nutritious meals to students. Supporting this effort, Daniel Adams, CEO of Akshaya Patra UK, highlighted the charity's history in meal programs and the unique solutions they offer to combat child food insecurity in the UK.

