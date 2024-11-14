Left Menu

Teaser Released for 'Agni': A Tale of Bravery Starring Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu

The teaser for Rahul Dholakia's film 'Agni' reveals a gripping tale of bravery. Starring Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu, the film showcases the courage and sacrifices of firefighters. Premiering December 6 on Prime Video, it explores the bonds and conflicts faced by those who serve our communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:56 IST
Teaser Released for 'Agni': A Tale of Bravery Starring Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu
'Agni' poster (Image source: Prime Video). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly anticipated teaser for Rahul Dholakia's new film 'Agni' has been released, featuring leading actors Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu. The film is scheduled for release on Prime Video on December 6.

Unveiled by Prime Video on Thursday, the teaser begins with dramatic visuals of a building engulfed in flames, while firefighters urgently respond to the emergency. A powerful voiceover sets the tone, celebrating the fearless spirit of firefighters. The teaser also introduces its main cast, including Pratik, Divyenndu, and Saiyami, promising a narrative of valor and sacrifice.

In 'Agni,' Gandhi takes on the role of a daring firefighter named Vithal, with Divyenndu portraying his brother-in-law, a police officer. Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar hailed the film for highlighting the collaboration of those safeguarding the community. Directed by Dholakia, 'Agni' delves into the relationships and tensions arising in life-threatening situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024