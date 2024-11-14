Teaser Released for 'Agni': A Tale of Bravery Starring Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu

The eagerly anticipated teaser for Rahul Dholakia's new film 'Agni' has been released, featuring leading actors Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu. The film is scheduled for release on Prime Video on December 6.

Unveiled by Prime Video on Thursday, the teaser begins with dramatic visuals of a building engulfed in flames, while firefighters urgently respond to the emergency. A powerful voiceover sets the tone, celebrating the fearless spirit of firefighters. The teaser also introduces its main cast, including Pratik, Divyenndu, and Saiyami, promising a narrative of valor and sacrifice.

In 'Agni,' Gandhi takes on the role of a daring firefighter named Vithal, with Divyenndu portraying his brother-in-law, a police officer. Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar hailed the film for highlighting the collaboration of those safeguarding the community. Directed by Dholakia, 'Agni' delves into the relationships and tensions arising in life-threatening situations.

