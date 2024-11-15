Modi Celebrates Guru Nanak Jayanti with Heartfelt Greetings

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, expressing hope that the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji will encourage people to practice compassion, kindness, and humility.

Guru Nanak, the crucial founder of Sikhism, is celebrated for his universal messages of goodwill and understanding.

Modi further added that these teachings should motivate efforts to serve society better and contribute towards enhancing the condition of our planet.

(With inputs from agencies.)