Modi Celebrates Guru Nanak Jayanti with Heartfelt Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Guru Nanak Jayanti, emphasizing the late guru's teachings of compassion, kindness, and humility. Modi expressed hope that these principles will inspire individuals to contribute positively to society and enhance planetary well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:46 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, expressing hope that the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji will encourage people to practice compassion, kindness, and humility.

Guru Nanak, the crucial founder of Sikhism, is celebrated for his universal messages of goodwill and understanding.

Modi further added that these teachings should motivate efforts to serve society better and contribute towards enhancing the condition of our planet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

