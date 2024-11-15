A Century of Grace: The Life and Legacy of Princess Yuriko

Japanese royalty mourns the loss of Princess Yuriko, who passed away at the age of 101. Palace officials confirmed her death following her recent health decline, with Japanese media citing pneumonia as the cause. Princess Yuriko was the widow of Prince Mikasa, brother to the wartime Emperor Hirohito.

Born in 1923, Yuriko wed Prince Mikasa just before World War II. The couple experienced the war's devastation firsthand, seeking refuge in a shelter after fire bombings destroyed their home. As a centenarian, she embraced an active lifestyle, balancing family duties and philanthropic efforts.

Her passing reduces the already dwindling imperial family to 16 members, sparking concerns about succession. The current system, founded on the 1947 Imperial House Law, mandates male-only succession, presenting challenges as few male heirs remain. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed condolences during his South America visit.

