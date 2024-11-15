Narendra Modi Honors Tribal Leaders on Birsa Munda's 150th Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, accused previous Congress administrations of attempting to overshadow the contributions of tribal leaders in the freedom movement, asserting that only one party and family was credited. He addressed a gathering in Bihar's Jamui district, celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of iconic freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

During the event, Modi launched tribal welfare projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore, emphasizing his government's commitment to tribal communities. He declared Munda's birth anniversary as 'Janjaatiya Gaurav Divas' to honor tribal contributions. Modi addressed the evolution of Lord Rama, underscoring tribal contributions to Indian culture and Independence.

Modi announced enhancements in tribal welfare, including a budget increase to Rs 1.25 lakh crore, establishment of Eklavya schools, and projects for healthcare and cultural preservation. Efforts include the PM Jan Man Yojana, a Rs 24,000 crore initiative for backward tribes, and addressing health challenges like sickle cell anemia among tribal populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)