Ropeway Relief: Easing Travel to Sabarimala Shrine

The travel difficulties faced by aged pilgrims and freight movement to the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala are set to be addressed with the forthcoming inauguration of a ropeway. This development, scheduled for the next Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, was confirmed by State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan.

The ropeway project not only aims to ease access but also intends to curb pollution caused by diesel tractors within the Periyar Tiger Reserve. Minister Vasavan highlighted that previous hindrances involved land issues between the Revenue and Forest departments, which have now been resolved.

The 2.7 km cable car system, costing Rs 250 crores, will connect Pamba to Sannidhanam under a Built, Operate and Transfer model. Despite environmental criticism over potential ecological disruption, the project is aimed for completion by 2025, ahead of its initial 2027 timeline.

