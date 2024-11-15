Left Menu

Ropeway Relief: Easing Travel to Sabarimala Shrine

The upcoming Sabarimala ropeway promises easier access for aged devotees and freight, replacing diesel tractors and reducing pollution in the Periyar Tiger Reserve. The 2.7 km cable car project, set for completion by 2025, resolves land disputes and faces criticism from environmentalists concerned about tree felling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:25 IST
Ropeway Relief: Easing Travel to Sabarimala Shrine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The travel difficulties faced by aged pilgrims and freight movement to the Lord Ayyappa shrine at Sabarimala are set to be addressed with the forthcoming inauguration of a ropeway. This development, scheduled for the next Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, was confirmed by State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan.

The ropeway project not only aims to ease access but also intends to curb pollution caused by diesel tractors within the Periyar Tiger Reserve. Minister Vasavan highlighted that previous hindrances involved land issues between the Revenue and Forest departments, which have now been resolved.

The 2.7 km cable car system, costing Rs 250 crores, will connect Pamba to Sannidhanam under a Built, Operate and Transfer model. Despite environmental criticism over potential ecological disruption, the project is aimed for completion by 2025, ahead of its initial 2027 timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024