Ukraine Seeks Extension of Permit-Free Freight Regime with EU

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal underscored the critical need for extending the permit-free freight regime with the European Union, which is due to lapse on June 5, to sustain Ukraine's struggling economy.

Instituted following Russia's aggressive actions in early 2022, the permit-free arrangement allows Ukrainian cargo to enter EU markets without restrictions, a system that Shmyhal discussed in depth during his recent Brussels meetings with European officials.

Although this regime has bolstered Ukraine's war-hit economy, it has also incited protests in several countries, including Poland and Hungary, where local producers claim competition from cheaper Ukrainian goods is impacting their markets. The EU's enlargement commissioner, Marta Kos, indicated that the Commission would address the issue before the deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)