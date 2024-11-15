Left Menu

Iconic Instruments of Guitar Legend Jeff Beck Set to Hit Auction Block

Over 130 pieces of musical equipment belonging to guitar legend Jeff Beck, including iconic guitars and amps, are set for auction in London. Known for his work with The Yardbirds and solo career, Beck's collection features prized instruments like the 1954 "Oxblood" Gibson Les Paul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

More than 130 electric guitars, amplifiers, and musical equipment once owned by English guitar luminary Jeff Beck are slated for auction in London next year, according to Christie's auction house.

Beck, often dubbed a "guitarist's guitarist," soared to fame with The Yardbirds before embarking on a distinguished solo career, earning acclaim alongside icons like Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. Among the standout items is Beck's 1954 "Oxblood" Gibson Les Paul, famously displayed on the cover of his 1975 instrumental album "Blow By Blow," valued between 350,000 and 500,000 pounds ($444,000-$634,000).

The collection also includes the "Tele-gib," featured on Stevie Wonder's track "Cause We've Ended As Lovers," estimated to fetch 100,000 to 150,000 pounds. Beck's widow, Sandra, expressed that parting with these cherished instruments was difficult, but fulfilling Beck's wish to share his lifelong passion. Highlights will be exhibited in Los Angeles from Dec. 4-6, with the full collection showcased at Christie's London leading up to the Jan. 22 auction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

