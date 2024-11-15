Left Menu

Transforming Bilaspur: A New Tourism Era

The Himachal Pradesh government is dedicated to making Bilaspur a premier tourism destination. A new tourism complex at Auhar, costing Rs 33.75 crore, will feature modern amenities and boost local employment. Enhancements include connecting with Govind Sagar Lake for water sports and improving living standards.

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a strategic initiative to develop Bilaspur into a prominent tourism hub, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, as stated by Devesh Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Tourism Department. During his Friday visit to Bilaspur, Kumar reviewed the progress of a new tourism complex under construction at Auhar, which is being built at a cost of Rs 33.75 crore. Kumar directed officials to ensure timely completion while maintaining high standards.

The upcoming tourism complex is set to provide tourists with modern conveniences, featuring a hotel block, food court, and leisure spaces, according to Kumar. Additionally, the complex will connect visitors to water sports activities at Govind Sagar Lake, thereby augmenting the region's appeal as a tourist destination.

Kumar stressed that these tourism development projects are intended to reinforce the local economy and generate job opportunities for young people, significantly enhancing their quality of life. He further assured that all necessary resources are being allocated to ensure the local population benefits from the developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

