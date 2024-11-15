Thrilling Showdown Awaits: Sarla Fibres vs. Harmony
Sarla Fibres and Harmony will face off in the mixed team summit clash at the National Ranking Bridge Championship. Both teams secured their spots with impressive semi-final victories. Sarla Fibres overcame Hexa Squad, while Harmony defeated Jesal. The event sees fierce competition with leading mixed pairs emerging.
Sarla Fibres is set to clash with Harmony in the much-anticipated mixed team summit at the National Ranking Bridge Championship, following their striking performances in the semifinals on Friday.
During the semifinals, Sarla Fibres displayed teamwork, especially in the final session, outperforming Hexa Squad by securing 19.5 imps, earning a spot in the finals.
Conversely, Harmony was dominant from the start, defeating Jesal by 20 imps to book their place in the final clash. Amidst this, Maneesh Bahuguna and Meenal Thakur lead the competitive mixed pairs elimination round.
