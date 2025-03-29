Left Menu

Bengaluru FC Crushes Mumbai City FC: 5-0 Victory Propels Blues to Semi-Finals

Bengaluru FC (BFC) secured a dominant 5-0 victory over Mumbai City FC (MCFC) at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, advancing to the ISL semi-finals. Despite MCFC's 59.5% possession, BFC's clinical finishing sealed their win. Goals from Suresh Singh Wangjam, Ryan Williams, Edgar Mendez, Sunil Chhetri, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz highlighted the home team's performance.

Team BFC (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru FC decimated Mumbai City FC 5-0 to surge into the semi-finals of the Indian Super League. This emphatic victory, dominated by BFC's clinical attack, now sets up a clash against FC Goa, while leaving the Islanders' season at an abrupt end.

Despite holding 59.5% of ball possession, Mumbai City FC failed to capitalize as the Blues exploited their chances with fierce efficiency. Ryan Williams initiated the scoring drive early on, and Suresh Singh Wangjam's tenacity established a solid lead, while a contentious penalty converted by Edgar Mendez doubled Bengaluru's advantage by halftime.

The second half saw relentless attacking from BFC with Sunil Chhetri and Jorge Pereyra Diaz adding to the scoreline. Suresh Singh Wangjam was pivotal in orchestrating through the center, aiding the Blues to exploit defensive lapses in MCFC's high line. Bengaluru FC will now meet FC Goa in the semi-finals, as Mumbai City FC bows out of the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

