Awadh Chitra Sadhna: A Celebration of 'Bhartiyata' through Film

Awadh Chitra Sadhna, an RSS-backed group, is hosting its inaugural film festival in Lucknow to promote cultural values and 'Bhartiyata'. Featuring over 100 entries, the event will include documentaries, short films, and children's films focusing on societal themes. The festival runs from November 16-17 at BBAU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:37 IST
  • India

Awadh Chitra Sadhna, supported by the RSS, is gearing up to host its inaugural two-day film festival in Lucknow from November 16, aimed at promoting the core values of the Sangh and highlighting issues rooted in 'Bhartiyata', according to an RSS spokesperson.

The festival, organized in collaboration with Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), has garnered submissions from across India. Categories include documentaries, short films, and campus films, all tackling themes such as women's empowerment, employment, social harmony, environmental concerns, and rural development, said Ashok Dubey, an RSS representative.

Additionally, there is a children's film category emphasizing themes like courage, educational innovations, and moral education. Over 100 submissions were received, with 50 selected for screening. The event will feature an entry titled 'Matar Paneer', portraying a narrative about a marginalized community's aspirations, announced Govind Pandey, head of Awadh Chitra Sadhna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

