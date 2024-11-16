Left Menu

Phoenix Wedding Festival: A Celebration of Elegance in Pune

Phoenix Marketcity Pune hosts the Phoenix Wedding Festival until November 30, 2024, featuring premier bridal fashion and accessories from top brands. With over 100 ethnic labels, exquisite jewellery, lifestyle products, and special offers, this event defines luxury shopping for weddings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:25 IST
Phoenix Wedding Festival: A Celebration of Elegance in Pune
Phoenix Marketcity Pune is hosting the highly anticipated Phoenix Wedding Festival, inviting couples and their entourages for a lavish shopping experience tailored to wedding needs. The festival promises top-tier bridal fashion, jewellery, and lifestyle products from prestigious brands, curated to suit diverse tastes and styles.

Running until November 30, 2024, the event showcases a wide selection from over 100 ethnic brands including Ethnicity, Jaypore, and FabIndia. Shoppers can explore intricately detailed lehengas, elegant sarees, finely tailored sherwanis, and a range of stunning jewellery pieces from renowned names such as P N Gadgil & Sons and Tanishq.

In addition to fashion, the festival offers lifestyle essentials from brands like Croma and Reliance Digital, ideal for new couples. Shoppers also have an opportunity for special gratifications on purchases, and the top spender could win a Solitario wedding ring worth up to Rs. 1 lakh, adding allure to wedding preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

