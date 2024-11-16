Left Menu

Gulmarg's First Snowfall: Kashmir's Winter Wonderland Begins

Gulmarg in Kashmir witnessed its first snowfall of the season, transforming the area into a winter paradise. Higher elevations like Gurez and Machil also saw snow, while Srinagar experienced rains. The weather is expected to improve, with mostly dry conditions forecasted until November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-11-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 12:12 IST
Kashmir's renowned tourist spot, Gulmarg, has been transformed into a winter wonderland as it received the season's first snowfall on Saturday. The picturesque meadows were blanketed with about an inch of fresh snow, thrilling visitors and locals alike.

In addition to Gulmarg, several higher-elevation areas such as Gurez, Machil, and the Mughal Road also reported snowfall, enhancing the region's natural beauty. Across the valley in areas like Srinagar, the weather saw persistent rainfall throughout the day.

The meteorological department forecasts that dry weather will prevail from November 17 to 23, with the potential for light rain or snowfall in isolated high-altitude areas on November 24. Travelers and residents can expect improving conditions as the weekend progresses.

