Priceless Artifacts Returned: India's Cultural Treasures Reunited

In a significant move towards cultural preservation, 1,440 antiquities valued at approximately USD 10 million are set to be returned to India. This announcement was made by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., spotlighting the efforts against illegal trafficking networks.

The recovered artifacts were repatriated following investigations into criminal trafficking operations linked to alleged traffickers Subhash Kapoor and Nancy Wiener. The return ceremony included Indian Consulate General Manish Kulhary and Homeland Security's Alexandria deArmas.

The artifacts include a sandstone sculpture of a Celestial Dancer from Madhya Pradesh and the Tanesar Mother Goddess from Rajasthan, emphasizing ongoing issues of cultural heritage looting and the commitment to returning such priceless pieces.

