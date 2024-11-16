Left Menu

Priceless Artifacts Returned: India's Cultural Treasures Reunited

A total of 1,440 valued antiquities worth $10 million are being returned to India, addressing criminal trafficking networks. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg announced their return, highlighting cultural heritage preservation. The artifacts, including significant sandstone and schist sculptures, were repatriated after extensive investigations unraveling trafficking operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:05 IST
In a significant move towards cultural preservation, 1,440 antiquities valued at approximately USD 10 million are set to be returned to India. This announcement was made by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., spotlighting the efforts against illegal trafficking networks.

The recovered artifacts were repatriated following investigations into criminal trafficking operations linked to alleged traffickers Subhash Kapoor and Nancy Wiener. The return ceremony included Indian Consulate General Manish Kulhary and Homeland Security's Alexandria deArmas.

The artifacts include a sandstone sculpture of a Celestial Dancer from Madhya Pradesh and the Tanesar Mother Goddess from Rajasthan, emphasizing ongoing issues of cultural heritage looting and the commitment to returning such priceless pieces.

