Violence Erupts at Cinema Screening Sivakarthikeyan's 'Amaran'

A cinema hall screening the biographical drama 'Amaran' faced an attack involving petrol bombs by unidentified miscreants. There were no injuries reported, and the incident is under investigation. Allegations have surfaced regarding fundamentalist groups' opposition to the film's content, depicting terrorism in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirunelveli | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:18 IST
In a shocking incident, unidentified individuals hurled petrol bombs at a cinema screening the biographical film 'Amaran' early Saturday. No injuries were reported, as police continue their investigation into the attack.

A group of Hindu Munnani activists was briefly detained by police after the explosion but has since been released. The incident sparked condemnation from various political figures, including Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy, who alleged Islamic fundamentalist groups protested the film's portrayal of terrorism.

Despite the controversy, 'Amaran', a biopic on Major Mukund Varadarajan, has seen significant success in Tamil Nadu. The police are maintaining a strong presence around the theatre, amidst accusations and counteraccusations surrounding the motives behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

