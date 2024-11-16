Left Menu

Media Ethics and Responsibility: Building Arunachal Pradesh's Future

Arunachal Pradesh's Information and Public Relations Minister, Nyato Dukam, urges mediapersons to adhere to journalistic ethics. At a National Press Day event, he highlighted the media's crucial role in the state's development and called for regulatory measures to curb fake digital platforms. Efforts are underway to support journalists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nyato Dukam, Arunachal Pradesh's Public Relations Minister, emphasized the importance of ethical journalism at a National Press Day event, asserting that responsible media plays a key role in the state's progress.

He raised concerns over the authenticity of new digital media and called for measures to distinguish credible outlets. The state is supporting initiatives to regulate media authenticity.

Other speakers, including Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, stressed the media's role in informing citizens and advocated for truthful reporting as a means to address societal issues. Tributes were paid to prominent journalists for their contributions at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

