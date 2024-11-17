Diljit Dosanjh's India Tour Faces Local Restrictions

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh captivated fans in Hyderabad by altering the lyrics of his hit songs during his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024. This adjustment was reportedly in response to a notice from the Telangana government, which prohibited performances promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence.

Concert footage shows Dosanjh modifying the lyrics of 'Lemonade' and '5 Taara' to comply with the directive, reflecting his adaptability amid local restrictions. The singer also addressed the audience, critiquing the disparity in freedom for foreign artists performing in India compared to local talent.

Despite challenges, Dosanjh's shows continue rapid ticket sales, with fans eager to attend. He highlighted the issue of ticket black marketing, advising affected individuals to report incidents to authorities. Dosanjh is set to continue his tour with a performance in Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)