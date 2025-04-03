Yuva Shiv Sena Criticizes Comedian Kunal Kamra, Urges BookMyShow to Halt Ticket Sales

Rahool N Kanal, General Secretary of Yuva Shiv Sena, has called on BookMyShow to halt the sale of tickets for comedian Kunal Kamra's shows, citing concerns over his provocative content. In a letter dated April 2, Kanal argued that Kamra's controversial performances could negatively impact public sentiment.

Kanal emphasized his role as a concerned individual, highlighting Kamra's history of offensive behavior and accusing him of targeting key Indian public figures, including the Prime Minister. He described Kamra's actions as a "broader criminal conspiracy" beyond mere satire, warning that they could disrupt social harmony in diverse Mumbai.

The letter appealed to BookMyShow's parent company, Big Tree Entertainment, to refrain from endorsing Kamra's divisive rhetoric by continuing ticket sales. The controversy is compounded by legal issues, as the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police is investigating Kamra's financial sources. Additionally, police have issued multiple notices for Kamra to appear for questioning regarding his satirical content.

(With inputs from agencies.)