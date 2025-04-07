High Demand and Prices: Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics Ticket Sales Soar
Ticket sales for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics resumed with high demand despite rising costs. Events priced up to 2,900 euros, including the men's ice hockey final and closing ceremony, are notably expensive. Nevertheless, 613,000 tickets have been sold, showing strong international interest.
Fans worldwide are eagerly securing their seats for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics as general ticket sales resume. Demand remains high despite the notable cost involved, with prices ranging from 30 euros for budget tickets to a hefty 2,900 euros for premium events.
The Winter Games, co-hosted by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, will run from February 6-22, 2026, preceding the Paralympics in March. Organizers report that 57% of tickets are priced at up to 100 euros, yet key events like the men's ice hockey final have reached 1,400 euros.
Despite rising ticket prices being a common grievance, interest shows no sign of waning. Organizers have sold 613,000 tickets, over 40% of total capacity, with significant demand from Italy, Germany, the US, and more. The ongoing enthusiasm highlights the Olympic spirit's global allure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany's High-Press Drama: 3-Goal Lead Squandered Against Italy in Nations League Thriller
German Resilience: A Stunning Comeback Against Italy
Italy's World Cup Dilemma: The Struggle for Qualification
Italy's Precedent-Setting VAT Moves Against U.S. Tech Giants
Platform Ticket Sales and Tragedy at New Delhi Station