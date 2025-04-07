Left Menu

High Demand and Prices: Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics Ticket Sales Soar

Ticket sales for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics resumed with high demand despite rising costs. Events priced up to 2,900 euros, including the men's ice hockey final and closing ceremony, are notably expensive. Nevertheless, 613,000 tickets have been sold, showing strong international interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fans worldwide are eagerly securing their seats for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics as general ticket sales resume. Demand remains high despite the notable cost involved, with prices ranging from 30 euros for budget tickets to a hefty 2,900 euros for premium events.

The Winter Games, co-hosted by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, will run from February 6-22, 2026, preceding the Paralympics in March. Organizers report that 57% of tickets are priced at up to 100 euros, yet key events like the men's ice hockey final have reached 1,400 euros.

Despite rising ticket prices being a common grievance, interest shows no sign of waning. Organizers have sold 613,000 tickets, over 40% of total capacity, with significant demand from Italy, Germany, the US, and more. The ongoing enthusiasm highlights the Olympic spirit's global allure.

