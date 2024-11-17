Jonathan Bailey Returns to 'Bridgerton': Exciting Dynamics Await in Season Four

Jonathan Bailey, a fan-favorite in 'Bridgerton,' has confirmed his return for the hit Netflix series' fourth season. Announcing his comeback on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers,' Bailey expressed excitement about reuniting with the 'Bridgerton' family, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Bailey, who led the second season with Simone Ashley, will reprise his role in the Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama. The actor is thrilled about the show's evolving format, with its rotating lead cast bringing a fresh dynamic each season. The fourth season will focus on Benedict Bridgerton's journey, with new cast members like Yerin Ha joining.

While fans eagerly await updates, there's currently no release date for season four due to complex production schedules. Meanwhile, Bailey stays busy with the anticipated 'Wicked' film adaptation and a role in the next Jurassic World movie, set to release in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)