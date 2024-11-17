Left Menu

Controversy Sparks at Camerimage Over Misogynistic Remarks

Director Coralie Fargeat withdrew her film 'The Substance' from Camerimage Film Festival, following alleged misogynistic comments by the festival director concerning female cinematographers. The incident highlights the ongoing changes and debates within the film industry regarding gender representation and its impact on cinematic quality and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:21 IST
Director Coralie Fargeat has pulled her critically acclaimed film, 'The Substance,' from the Poland-based Camerimage Film Festival, citing misogynistic remarks made by the festival's director regarding female cinematographers.

The withdrawal marks a significant protest in the 32nd edition of Camerimage, which runs from November 16 to 23 in Torun. Fargeat's move was matched by the film's director of photography, Benjamin Kracun, who also opted out of attending.

The controversy amplifies the ongoing discussion about female representation in the film industry. According to reports, festival director Marek Zydowicz suggested an influx of female professionals could lead to mediocre productions, raising questions about balancing innovation with artistic merit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

