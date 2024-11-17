Jeff Beck's Legendary Gear Hits the Auction Block: Treasures of a Guitar Maestro

Christie's auctioneers have announced a sale featuring over 130 electric guitars and amps from the collection of late guitar legend Jeff Beck. The auction, scheduled for next year in London, offers fans and collectors an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of rock history.

Hailed as a "guitarist's guitarist," Beck rose to prominence with The Yardbirds before pursuing a successful solo career. His legacy stands alongside legends like Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. Beck's untimely death last year at age 78 left a void in the music world.

The auction is a testament to Beck's enduring influence and offers a glimpse into his eclectic range of musical equipment. Fans and collectors alike eagerly anticipate the chance to bid on these iconic instruments.

(With inputs from agencies.)