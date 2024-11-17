Left Menu

Legacy of Integrity: Remembering S M Khan's Impact on Indian Media and Public Service

S M Khan, former press secretary to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and a notable figure in India's media relations, has passed away at 67. Renowned for his tenure as CBI's information officer and his contributions to public communication, Khan leaves a lasting legacy in Indian public service and media integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:47 IST
  • India

S M Khan, a distinguished senior Indian Information Service officer and former press secretary to late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, passed away on Sunday after a brief illness, as confirmed by his family.

At 67, Khan leaves behind his wife and three children. He was a key figure in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), holding the record as the longest-serving information officer from 1989 to 2002. During his tenure, he became the face of the agency, addressing the media on major cases like the Bofors scandal and stock exchange scams.

Post-CBI, he became Dr Kalam's press secretary, enhancing his public communication reputation further. Later, he was appointed Director General of News at Doordarshan. Khan also authored 'People's President' and served at the India Islamic and Cultural Centre, impacting cultural dialogue. His contributions marked a legacy of integrity in public service. His burial will take place in Khujra, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

