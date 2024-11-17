Legacy of Integrity: Remembering S M Khan's Impact on Indian Media and Public Service

S M Khan, a distinguished senior Indian Information Service officer and former press secretary to late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, passed away on Sunday after a brief illness, as confirmed by his family.

At 67, Khan leaves behind his wife and three children. He was a key figure in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), holding the record as the longest-serving information officer from 1989 to 2002. During his tenure, he became the face of the agency, addressing the media on major cases like the Bofors scandal and stock exchange scams.

Post-CBI, he became Dr Kalam's press secretary, enhancing his public communication reputation further. Later, he was appointed Director General of News at Doordarshan. Khan also authored 'People's President' and served at the India Islamic and Cultural Centre, impacting cultural dialogue. His contributions marked a legacy of integrity in public service. His burial will take place in Khujra, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

