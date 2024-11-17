Ashish Chowdhry Hints at Potential Return in Dhamaal 4

Acclaimed actor Ashish Chowdhry, remembered for his noteworthy performances in 'Dhamaal' and its sequel 'Double Dhamaal', is in talks about reprising his beloved role for the franchise's fourth outing. Speaking with ANI, Chowdhry disclosed his past decision to step back from films to concentrate on business ventures. Despite completing 35 films, he chose to limit roles based on financial pressure, opting instead to let business be his primary occupation. However, Chowdhry hinted at a cinematic comeback next year, reigniting interest in his potential return.

Chowdhry expressed gratitude towards 'Dhamaal's creator, acknowledging the film's pivotal role in his life and career. While engaging in various acting platforms such as TV shows and music videos, it was 'Dhamaal' that maintained its memorable mark on his professional journey. When quizzed about his presence in the newest iteration, Chowdhry confessed uncertainty, attributing the decision to storyline requirements that would allow his return.

Meanwhile, fellow actor Jaaved Jaaferi, who embodied the humorous Manav in the initial 2007 film, confirmed that a fourth installment is underway. With shooting scheduled to kick off early next year, Jaaferi reflected fondly on the series, particularly favoring the first film as his personal best. The 'Dhamaal' franchise, directed by Indra Kumar and with a star-studded lineup including Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi, originally released in 2007 and achieved instant acclaim, paving the way for successful sub-sequels in 2011 and 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)