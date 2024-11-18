Ropeway Project to Transform Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has unveiled plans to implement a long-discussed ropeway project aimed at transforming the pilgrimage to the revered shrine by enhancing safety and accessibility for all pilgrims.

Upon completion, the ropeway is set to revolutionize the pilgrimage experience by providing a safer and faster journey, especially benefiting the elderly and differently-abled devotees. Addressing the media in Katra, SMVDSB CEO Anshul Garg highlighted the initiative's potential as a game-changer.

The project will connect Tarakote Marg with Bhawan while minimizing environmental impact, offering stunning views of Trikuta hills, and drastically reducing the traditional trek time. The board promises to consider local stakeholders' concerns while ensuring the experience is inclusive for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)