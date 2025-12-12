Elderly Woman Falls Prey to 'Digital Arrest' Scam

In a distressing case of cyber fraud, unidentified scammers extorted Rs 30 lakh from a 67-year-old woman, exploiting her fears by falsely implicating her in a terror case. Police revealed the incident on Friday, explaining the scammers employed a tactic known as 'digital arrest,' where they masquerade as law officers.

The victim received a call on November 23, where the impersonator introduced himself as a Superintendent of Police from Jammu and Kashmir. Preying on her fears, he linked the woman's bank account to a massive money laundering scheme associated with terrorism, demanding she transfer funds for 'government verification' under threat of arrest.

Frightened and alone with her family abroad, the woman complied from November 23 until December 3, losing a significant portion of her savings. Eventually, she confided in her daughter and son-in-law, leading to a police report. Authorities are currently investigating the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)