Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul: Baby on the Way and Busy Times Ahead

Athiya Shetty was spotted at Mumbai airport, marking her first appearance since announcing her pregnancy with cricketer KL Rahul. The couple shared their joyous news on Instagram. Meanwhile, KL Rahul prepares for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Athiya debuted in 2015 and is actor Suniel Shetty's daughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:44 IST
Athiya Shetty (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Athiya Shetty made a public appearance at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday, her first since announcing her pregnancy with cricketer KL Rahul on November 8. Dressed in an elegant ethnic white suit, Shetty appeared radiant as she entered the airport.

Despite efforts to avoid paparazzi, photos and videos of her were captured. The couple had shared their pregnancy news earlier this month via Instagram, expressing excitement over their 'beautiful blessing' expected to arrive in 2025.

Cricketer KL Rahul is set to participate in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting November 22, following a lackluster performance in an unofficial Test against Australia A. Athiya, known for her roles in films like 'Mubarakan', is the daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

