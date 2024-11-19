Sacred Sabarimala: A Call for Cleanliness and Conservation

Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru has made a passionate appeal to the thousands of pilgrims journeying to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple. His call emphasizes the need for cleanliness and plastic-free worship, underscoring both the spiritual and environmental significance of the sacred site.

In a video message, the temple's head priest stressed that the preservation of cleanliness is as crucial as the vow of pilgrimage itself. Devotees are encouraged to view the maintenance of temple and its surroundings as a vital duty, particularly given the ecological significance of the surrounding sacred forests.

The Tantri highlighted efforts to improve the pilgrimage experience, applauding longer temple hours and enhanced facilities. The active roles of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and Travancore Devaswom Board President P S Prashanth have been crucial in ensuring a well-organized pilgrimage season, which began on November 17.

