Left Menu

Sacred Sabarimala: A Call for Cleanliness and Conservation

Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru urges devotees visiting Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple to maintain cleanliness and avoid using plastic during the pilgrimage. Stressing the ecological importance of Sabarimala's surroundings, he praised extended temple hours and improved facilities. Government officials are actively involved in ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sabarimala | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:12 IST
Sacred Sabarimala: A Call for Cleanliness and Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru has made a passionate appeal to the thousands of pilgrims journeying to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple. His call emphasizes the need for cleanliness and plastic-free worship, underscoring both the spiritual and environmental significance of the sacred site.

In a video message, the temple's head priest stressed that the preservation of cleanliness is as crucial as the vow of pilgrimage itself. Devotees are encouraged to view the maintenance of temple and its surroundings as a vital duty, particularly given the ecological significance of the surrounding sacred forests.

The Tantri highlighted efforts to improve the pilgrimage experience, applauding longer temple hours and enhanced facilities. The active roles of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and Travancore Devaswom Board President P S Prashanth have been crucial in ensuring a well-organized pilgrimage season, which began on November 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024