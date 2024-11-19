Left Menu

Sagarmanthan: Navigating the Future of Maritime Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates for robust maritime capabilities to ensure security and prosperity through oceans. At the 'Sagarmanthan, The Ocean’s Dialogue' event, Modi highlighted India's initiatives to enhance port efficiency and connectivity. He emphasized India's rich maritime history and the vision of a secure maritime network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of maritime capabilities for national security and prosperity, announcing significant measures to enhance India's ocean-based assets.

In a message from Nigeria, Modi urged global success for 'Sagarmanthan, The Ocean's Dialogue,' aimed at forging partnerships for humanity's future prosperity.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's 'Ports of Prosperity' vision, doubling port capacity, boosting efficiency, and improving connectivity. He celebrated India's maritime legacy and called for a free, secure Indo-Pacific maritime network within a rules-based world order.

