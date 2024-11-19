Sagarmanthan: Navigating the Future of Maritime Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of maritime capabilities for national security and prosperity, announcing significant measures to enhance India's ocean-based assets.

In a message from Nigeria, Modi urged global success for 'Sagarmanthan, The Ocean's Dialogue,' aimed at forging partnerships for humanity's future prosperity.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's 'Ports of Prosperity' vision, doubling port capacity, boosting efficiency, and improving connectivity. He celebrated India's maritime legacy and called for a free, secure Indo-Pacific maritime network within a rules-based world order.

