Reconciling Ancient Wisdom with Modern Discoveries: Unveiling India's Forgotten Innovators
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel discusses ancient Indian innovations, urging students to study ancient texts. She highlights sage Bharadwaj's early aircraft concept, predating the Wright Brothers. Patel calls for translation of ancient texts and praises India’s educational advancements under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
In a recent address, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized the significance of studying ancient Indian texts, spotlighting Vedic sage Bharadwaj's conceptualization of aircraft predating the invention credited to the Wright Brothers.
During her convocation speech at Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University in Lucknow, Patel urged academic institutions to facilitate research into indigenous innovations, underscoring their enduring relevance and impact on modern science.
Citing substantial funds earmarked for education, the governor commended the progress of Indian universities and highlighted their rising ranks in national and international assessments, accrediting Prime Minister Modi’s guidance for these advancements.
