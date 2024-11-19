The World's First Pipe Fashion Show: A Green Revolution in Design

New Delhi [India], November 19: Huliot India Pipes and Atlantis Media Ventures orchestrated a groundbreaking event at Acetech Mumbai, the world's first pipe fashion show. This innovative approach debuted Huliot's range of green sustainable pipes, drawing significant attention from industry professionals.

Miki Kedem, CEO of Huliot India Pipes, expressed his excitement about making history at India's largest architecture and construction exhibition. The show's unique concept was well-received by architects, interior designers, and developers, establishing Huliot India as a prominent brand at the expo. The event celebrated a decade of Huliot India's commitment to innovation, design, and sustainability.

Roshan Roddrigues, founder of Atlantis Media Ventures, guided the choreography of the show, which featured Miss India Models representing Huliot's widespread market presence. The event spotlighted Huliot's diverse pipe range, complemented by stunning model presentations. The sustainable decor, from recycled materials to living greenery, underscored the company's environmental ethos.

