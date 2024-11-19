Left Menu

Baanhem Ventures: Empowering Tamil Nadu's First-Gen Entrepreneurs

Baanhem Ventures has secured Rs 33 million in funding from Mudhal Partners to support first-generation entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu through its 'Startup Thamizha' show. The initiative aims to create a nationwide startup-investment bridge, connecting new businesses with investors, emphasizing local economic growth.

Baanhem Ventures, known for its popular television reality show 'Startup Thamizha', has successfully raised Rs 33 million from investment firm Mudhal Partners, spearheaded by Kumar Vembu. The company aims to foster first-generation entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu through innovative funding initiatives and shift the investment mindset.

Through 'Startup Thamizha', Baanhem Ventures has already attracted a staggering Rs 200 crore commitment for future seasons. The company announced on Tuesday its plans to establish a dynamic Startup-Investment Bridge across India, connecting aspiring startups with potential investors.

Founders Hemachandran L and Balachandar R emphasized their mission to turn entrepreneurial ideas into thriving businesses. With Kumar Vembu's strategic support, the venture seeks to propel economic growth in Tamil Nadu by nurturing local talents and promoting a culture of startup investment.

