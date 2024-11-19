Left Menu

Swift Navy Rescue During Bali Yatra Incident

During the Bali Yatra maritime festival in Odisha, a woman injured in a speedboat accident was swiftly rescued by a Navy diving team. The Navy's prompt action ensured her safety and timely medical care, highlighting their dedication to public service. The festival celebrates Odisha's rich maritime history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:02 IST
Swift Navy Rescue During Bali Yatra Incident
  • Country:
  • India

An accident during the Bali Yatra maritime festival in Odisha led to a quick response by the Navy when a woman suffered a serious injury.

Noticing the speedboat collision, the Eastern Naval Command's diving team stepped in, using a 'buddy carry' to rescue and transport her over a kilometer to a police help center, as no ambulance was available. She was further taken to SCB Medical College in Cuttack by autorickshaw.

This incident underscores the Navy's commitment to public welfare, as it ensures prompt medical assistance. The Bali Yatra festival runs from November 15 to 22, celebrating Odisha's historic maritime links with Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024