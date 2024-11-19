Swift Navy Rescue During Bali Yatra Incident

An accident during the Bali Yatra maritime festival in Odisha led to a quick response by the Navy when a woman suffered a serious injury.

Noticing the speedboat collision, the Eastern Naval Command's diving team stepped in, using a 'buddy carry' to rescue and transport her over a kilometer to a police help center, as no ambulance was available. She was further taken to SCB Medical College in Cuttack by autorickshaw.

This incident underscores the Navy's commitment to public welfare, as it ensures prompt medical assistance. The Bali Yatra festival runs from November 15 to 22, celebrating Odisha's historic maritime links with Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)