Tragic Blaze Claims Life at Rajajinagar Electric Vehicle Showroom

A tragic incident unfolded at Rajajinagar's My EV Store on Tuesday when a fire claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman named Priya, police reported.

The blaze broke out around 5:30 PM, trapping Priya, the cashier, while her colleagues managed to escape. Firefighters responded swiftly with four fire tenders, extinguishing the flames that destroyed over 45 electric scooters.

Officials suggest a short-circuit may have sparked the blaze. The charred remains of the young woman have been recovered for post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing to confirm the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)