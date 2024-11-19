Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Life at Rajajinagar Electric Vehicle Showroom

A devastating fire at the My EV Store in Rajajinagar claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman, identified as Priya, who was trapped inside. Preliminary investigations suspect a short circuit caused the blaze that destroyed over 45 electric scooters. Authorities are continuing their inquiries.

Updated: 19-11-2024 19:48 IST
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Rajajinagar's My EV Store on Tuesday when a fire claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman named Priya, police reported.

The blaze broke out around 5:30 PM, trapping Priya, the cashier, while her colleagues managed to escape. Firefighters responded swiftly with four fire tenders, extinguishing the flames that destroyed over 45 electric scooters.

Officials suggest a short-circuit may have sparked the blaze. The charred remains of the young woman have been recovered for post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing to confirm the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

