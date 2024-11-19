Left Menu

Bollywood Stars Seal Lavish Mumbai Lease

Bollywood's Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have leased a luxurious apartment in Mumbai for Rs 7 lakh per month. Located in Beau Monde Towers, the apartment covers 3,245 sq ft with three parking spaces. The Prabhadevi area, housing the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple, is the prime location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:49 IST
Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have secured a swanky new residence in the heart of Mumbai, leasing an upscale apartment for Rs 7 lakh per month.

According to real estate consultant Square Yards, the couple's new abode is in the prestigious Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd. The apartment, sprawling over 3,245 square feet with 2,319.50 square feet of carpet area, offers three dedicated car parking spaces.

Registered in November 2024, the 36-month lease places them in Prabhadevi, a neighborhood known for the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple and proximity to Dadar Beach and High Street Phoenix.

(With inputs from agencies.)

