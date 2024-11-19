Bollywood Stars Seal Lavish Mumbai Lease

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have secured a swanky new residence in the heart of Mumbai, leasing an upscale apartment for Rs 7 lakh per month.

According to real estate consultant Square Yards, the couple's new abode is in the prestigious Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd. The apartment, sprawling over 3,245 square feet with 2,319.50 square feet of carpet area, offers three dedicated car parking spaces.

Registered in November 2024, the 36-month lease places them in Prabhadevi, a neighborhood known for the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple and proximity to Dadar Beach and High Street Phoenix.

(With inputs from agencies.)