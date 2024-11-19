Cultural Celebrations to Shine at Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the establishment of a 'Constitution gallery' and a 'tribal gallery' at the upcoming Prayagraj Mahakumbh, commencing January 2025. The initiative aims to highlight the significance of the Indian Constitution along with the state's rich tribal culture.

The galleries will provide an opportunity for global visitors to engage with India's constitutional history and the contributions of tribal leaders, including Birsa Munda. Additional cultural activities, such as Preamble recitation sessions, will be held in educational institutions across Uttar Pradesh on November 26.

Enhanced preparations for the Mahakumbh include a high-tech control room designed by Bollywood's Pawan Pandey. This state-of-the-art facility will ensure seamless coordination of security and amenities for the anticipated influx of devotees. The Mahakumbh begins on January 13, 2025, and concludes on February 26, 2025.

