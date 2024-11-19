Left Menu

Cultural Celebrations to Shine at Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans for a 'Constitution gallery' and a 'tribal gallery' at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh in January 2025 to showcase the Indian Constitution and tribal culture. Additionally, 'Preamble recitation sessions' will be held statewide to mark the 'Amrit Mahotsav Year of the Constitution.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:05 IST
Cultural Celebrations to Shine at Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the establishment of a 'Constitution gallery' and a 'tribal gallery' at the upcoming Prayagraj Mahakumbh, commencing January 2025. The initiative aims to highlight the significance of the Indian Constitution along with the state's rich tribal culture.

The galleries will provide an opportunity for global visitors to engage with India's constitutional history and the contributions of tribal leaders, including Birsa Munda. Additional cultural activities, such as Preamble recitation sessions, will be held in educational institutions across Uttar Pradesh on November 26.

Enhanced preparations for the Mahakumbh include a high-tech control room designed by Bollywood's Pawan Pandey. This state-of-the-art facility will ensure seamless coordination of security and amenities for the anticipated influx of devotees. The Mahakumbh begins on January 13, 2025, and concludes on February 26, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024