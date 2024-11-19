Left Menu

The Sabarmati Report Goes Tax-Free

The Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', depicting the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, has been declared tax-free in Haryana. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made this announcement, following a screening with the film's cast and producers. The film aims to factually present historical events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', which portrays the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, was declared tax-free in Haryana. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced this exemption after attending a screening with members of the film's crew and producers, including Ektaa Kapoor and Amul Mohan.

The tax-free status follows similar exemptions in BJP-ruled states such as Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Featuring actors Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna, the film is directed by Dheeraj Sarna. Chief Minister Saini expressed that the film presents factual accounts of past events, drawing parallels to 'The Kashmir Files', which also tackled historical narratives.

The Godhra train incident led to the deaths of 59 people, primarily kar sevaks, and triggered riots in Gujarat. Saini emphasized the film's role in unveiling truths that have remained obscured for over two decades, commending the courage of its actors. He urged the public to view the film, which he regards as a tribute to the victims of the tragedy.

