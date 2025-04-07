Trump's Trade Tango: Markets Brace for Economic Repercussions

Amid growing concerns over the economic consequences of his trade strategies, U.S. President Donald Trump remarked on Sunday that market downturns are sometimes necessary to remedy larger issues. Despite the turmoil, Trump maintains that current leadership is stronger and not intentionally causing the market sell-off.

Trump's unwavering stance on his tariff plans has set international markets on edge, with Asian markets experiencing volatility as Wall Street futures also took a dive. Many investors now predict possible U.S. rate cuts as early as May to mitigate recession risks.

Trump has emphasized there will be no deal with China unless trade imbalances are resolved. While calling for negotiations with foreign leaders, new tariffs of up to 50% on various imports are being implemented, underscoring the administration's tough trade approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)