Trump's Policies Rock US Political and Economic Landscape

The U.S. Senate, in a close 51-48 vote, approved a Republican budget that extends President Trump's 2017 tax cuts, unlocking a reconciliation process that avoids a 60-vote threshold.

Trump responded to market downturns by likening economic adjustments to 'taking medicine'. The administration continues to enforce policies, including appointing a junior officer to a significant State Department role and implementing tariffs affecting global trade dynamics.

Amid legal controversies challenging administration policies and large-scale protests against Trump's leadership, over 50 nations seek trade discussions following new tariffs, displaying the wide-ranging impact of these economic moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)