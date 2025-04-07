Trump's Policies Rock US Political and Economic Landscape
Recent US news highlights include the Senate's approval of tax cuts, Trump's stance on economic turmoil, a top State Department appointment, pending Supreme Court decisions, and widespread protests. Tariffs have sparked global trade talks, while legal and security issues within the US continue to unfold under Trump's administration.
The U.S. Senate, in a close 51-48 vote, approved a Republican budget that extends President Trump's 2017 tax cuts, unlocking a reconciliation process that avoids a 60-vote threshold.
Trump responded to market downturns by likening economic adjustments to 'taking medicine'. The administration continues to enforce policies, including appointing a junior officer to a significant State Department role and implementing tariffs affecting global trade dynamics.
Amid legal controversies challenging administration policies and large-scale protests against Trump's leadership, over 50 nations seek trade discussions following new tariffs, displaying the wide-ranging impact of these economic moves.
(With inputs from agencies.)
