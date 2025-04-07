Left Menu

Trump's Policies Rock US Political and Economic Landscape

Recent US news highlights include the Senate's approval of tax cuts, Trump's stance on economic turmoil, a top State Department appointment, pending Supreme Court decisions, and widespread protests. Tariffs have sparked global trade talks, while legal and security issues within the US continue to unfold under Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 05:25 IST
Trump's Policies Rock US Political and Economic Landscape
Trump

The U.S. Senate, in a close 51-48 vote, approved a Republican budget that extends President Trump's 2017 tax cuts, unlocking a reconciliation process that avoids a 60-vote threshold.

Trump responded to market downturns by likening economic adjustments to 'taking medicine'. The administration continues to enforce policies, including appointing a junior officer to a significant State Department role and implementing tariffs affecting global trade dynamics.

Amid legal controversies challenging administration policies and large-scale protests against Trump's leadership, over 50 nations seek trade discussions following new tariffs, displaying the wide-ranging impact of these economic moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025