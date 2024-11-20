Left Menu

Sarojini Nagar Market Set for Major Transformation Under NDMC's Urban Renewal Plan

The iconic Sarojini Nagar Market, along with Aliganj and Malcha Markets, will undergo redevelopment as part of NDMC's urban renewal initiative. The project aims to modernize these key shopping hubs and boost the local economy while preserving their unique cultural characteristics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 08:58 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 08:58 IST
Sarojini Nagar Market Set for Major Transformation Under NDMC's Urban Renewal Plan
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced a comprehensive redevelopment plan for Sarojini Nagar Market, transforming the popular shopping destination into a modern commercial hub. The revamp is part of Phase-I of NDMC's urban renewal initiative, aiming to enhance the market's infrastructure and attract more visitors.

Phase-I plans include upgrading Aliganj and Malcha Markets, with improvements such as enhanced parking, smart street furniture, and better public amenities. NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal emphasized balancing modernization with maintaining the markets' cultural charm to ensure long-term growth.

Involving market traders associations in the planning process reflects NDMC's commitment to carefully address vendors' concerns. Officials hope that Sarojini Nagar's transformation will set a benchmark for other urban markets, following the successful upgrade of Khanna Market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024