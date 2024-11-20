Sarojini Nagar Market Set for Major Transformation Under NDMC's Urban Renewal Plan

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced a comprehensive redevelopment plan for Sarojini Nagar Market, transforming the popular shopping destination into a modern commercial hub. The revamp is part of Phase-I of NDMC's urban renewal initiative, aiming to enhance the market's infrastructure and attract more visitors.

Phase-I plans include upgrading Aliganj and Malcha Markets, with improvements such as enhanced parking, smart street furniture, and better public amenities. NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal emphasized balancing modernization with maintaining the markets' cultural charm to ensure long-term growth.

Involving market traders associations in the planning process reflects NDMC's commitment to carefully address vendors' concerns. Officials hope that Sarojini Nagar's transformation will set a benchmark for other urban markets, following the successful upgrade of Khanna Market.

(With inputs from agencies.)