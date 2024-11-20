Left Menu

Magic Unveiled: Universal's Enchanting New Harry Potter Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort is set to open a third Harry Potter-themed attraction, this time featuring the British Ministry of Magic. Scheduled for debut on May 22, the ride is part of Universal Epic Universe. The theme park will also include zones based on Super Nintendo, 'How to Train Your Dragon,' and monster films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orlando | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:11 IST
Harry Potter fans have a new reason to rejoice as Universal Orlando Resort announces a third attraction based on the beloved franchise. Set against the intriguing backdrop of the British Ministry of Magic, the ride opens on May 22 as a centerpiece of the new Universal Epic Universe theme park in Florida.

The attraction will transport visitors through the typically restricted wizarding government premises, starting in a massive atrium. Enthusiasts will navigate the office of Dolores Umbridge, with a simulated chase on an omnidirectional lift, offering an adrenaline-pumping experience.

Besides the Harry Potter allure, the theme park will feature immersive worlds inspired by Super Nintendo, 'How to Train Your Dragon,' and classic monster movies. A live show based on the 'Fantastic Beasts' films and a dedicated dining and retail area are also part of the magical adventure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

