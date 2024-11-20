Magic Unveiled: Universal's Enchanting New Harry Potter Attraction

Harry Potter fans have a new reason to rejoice as Universal Orlando Resort announces a third attraction based on the beloved franchise. Set against the intriguing backdrop of the British Ministry of Magic, the ride opens on May 22 as a centerpiece of the new Universal Epic Universe theme park in Florida.

The attraction will transport visitors through the typically restricted wizarding government premises, starting in a massive atrium. Enthusiasts will navigate the office of Dolores Umbridge, with a simulated chase on an omnidirectional lift, offering an adrenaline-pumping experience.

Besides the Harry Potter allure, the theme park will feature immersive worlds inspired by Super Nintendo, 'How to Train Your Dragon,' and classic monster movies. A live show based on the 'Fantastic Beasts' films and a dedicated dining and retail area are also part of the magical adventure.

(With inputs from agencies.)