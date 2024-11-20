Hong Kong Transforms into a Winter Wonderland: Celebrations Across the City

As the chill of winter sweeps in, Hong Kong is set to enchant tourists with a rich array of festive celebrations. With a promise of joy for all, WinterFest kicks off on 22 November 2024, turning West Kowloon into a season-long spectacle of Christmas traditions and gaiety.

Hong Kong's famed attractions like Disneyland and Ocean Park join in the festivities, offering themed experiences perfect for families. From panda-themed installations to snowy wonderlands, these attractions ensure an engaging festive season.

Couples and friends aren't left behind, with romantic cinema nights and electrifying music festivals like Clockenflap lined up. With vibrant markets, gourmet feasts, and seasonal brews, Hong Kong establishes itself as a must-visit winter destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)