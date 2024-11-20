Jonas Masetti: Bridging Cultures Through Vedanta and the Gita

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met Jonas Masetti, a prominent figure known for popularizing Vedanta and the Gita in Brazil. The meeting occurred during Modi's visit to Brazil for the G20 Summit, emphasizing the global influence of Indian culture.

Through his institute 'Vishwavidya', based in Petropolis, Brazil, Masetti offers courses that have reached over 1.5 lakh students in the past seven years. Modi acknowledged Masetti in his Mann Ki Baat program, commending his journey from engineering to spirituality.

Modi highlighted the collaborative bond between diverse cultures and praised the technological use in cultural promotion. Following his Brazil visit, Modi is set to visit Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister in over five decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)