Jonas Masetti: Bridging Cultures Through Vedanta and the Gita

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jonas Masetti, a Brazil-based promoter of Vedanta and the Gita, during his visit to Brazil for the G20 Summit. Modi praised Masetti's efforts in popularizing Indian culture globally, highlighted during the Mann Ki Baat program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:29 IST
Jonas Masetti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met Jonas Masetti, a prominent figure known for popularizing Vedanta and the Gita in Brazil. The meeting occurred during Modi's visit to Brazil for the G20 Summit, emphasizing the global influence of Indian culture.

Through his institute 'Vishwavidya', based in Petropolis, Brazil, Masetti offers courses that have reached over 1.5 lakh students in the past seven years. Modi acknowledged Masetti in his Mann Ki Baat program, commending his journey from engineering to spirituality.

Modi highlighted the collaborative bond between diverse cultures and praised the technological use in cultural promotion. Following his Brazil visit, Modi is set to visit Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister in over five decades.

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

