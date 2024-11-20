Left Menu

Bollywood Stars Cast Votes Amidst Tight Security in Maharashtra Elections

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and other Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan's family, actively participated in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Despite opting for home voting, many chose to vote in person. The election, held across 288 constituencies, saw tight security and participation from major political alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:34 IST
Bollywood Stars Cast Votes Amidst Tight Security in Maharashtra Elections
Prem Chopra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Prem Chopra stepped out to cast his vote at a Mumbai polling booth on Wednesday, commending the impressive arrangements by the authorities for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Even with the option to vote remotely, Chopra decided to vote in person, emphasizing the importance of personal participation in the democratic process.

Salman Khan's parents, Salim and Salma Khan, were also spotted voting amidst stringent security measures, joined by Salman's brother, Sohail Khan. After casting his ballot, Sohail expressed his hopes for the election's outcome to the media, emphasizing the significance of choosing a representative who loves Bandra as much as its residents do. He urged fellow citizens to fulfill their voting responsibilities.

The trend continued with Bollywood's notable figures like Subhash Ghai, Rakesh Roshan, Raveena Tandon, and Akshay Kumar, all casting their votes. Celebrities such as Sonu Sood, Rajkummar Rao, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia, and Ali Fazal voted early, advocating for active electoral participation. The Maharashtra Assembly 2024 elections witnessed a remarkable turnout from Bollywood personalities, underscoring their commitment to democracy.

The single-phase election, covering 288 constituencies, commenced early in the morning and lasts until 6 pm. With 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, vying for legislative assembly seats, the contest features major players like BJP-Shiv Sena and the Congress-led MVA alliance.

To maintain electoral peace, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra saw the deployment of over 25,000 police personnel, including riot-control units and home guards. Key areas such as Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Dharavi experienced intensified vehicle inspections as part of preventive measures. The Maharashtra elections are shaping up as a heated battle between the BJP-led alliance and the MVA coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024