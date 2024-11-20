Bollywood Stars Cast Votes Amidst Tight Security in Maharashtra Elections

Veteran actor Prem Chopra stepped out to cast his vote at a Mumbai polling booth on Wednesday, commending the impressive arrangements by the authorities for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Even with the option to vote remotely, Chopra decided to vote in person, emphasizing the importance of personal participation in the democratic process.

Salman Khan's parents, Salim and Salma Khan, were also spotted voting amidst stringent security measures, joined by Salman's brother, Sohail Khan. After casting his ballot, Sohail expressed his hopes for the election's outcome to the media, emphasizing the significance of choosing a representative who loves Bandra as much as its residents do. He urged fellow citizens to fulfill their voting responsibilities.

The trend continued with Bollywood's notable figures like Subhash Ghai, Rakesh Roshan, Raveena Tandon, and Akshay Kumar, all casting their votes. Celebrities such as Sonu Sood, Rajkummar Rao, Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia, and Ali Fazal voted early, advocating for active electoral participation. The Maharashtra Assembly 2024 elections witnessed a remarkable turnout from Bollywood personalities, underscoring their commitment to democracy.

The single-phase election, covering 288 constituencies, commenced early in the morning and lasts until 6 pm. With 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, vying for legislative assembly seats, the contest features major players like BJP-Shiv Sena and the Congress-led MVA alliance.

To maintain electoral peace, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra saw the deployment of over 25,000 police personnel, including riot-control units and home guards. Key areas such as Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Dharavi experienced intensified vehicle inspections as part of preventive measures. The Maharashtra elections are shaping up as a heated battle between the BJP-led alliance and the MVA coalition.

