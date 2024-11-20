Left Menu

Times Prime Partners with Spotify for Enhanced Music Experience

Times Prime has partnered with Spotify to offer four months of free Spotify Premium to its members. This collaboration adds to Times Prime's aim of providing enhanced lifestyle benefits, allowing members to enjoy ad-free, high-quality music. Times Prime offers various premium experiences across different sectors.

Updated: 20-11-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:17 IST
Times Prime, a leading lifestyle membership service in India, has launched a new partnership with Spotify to offer an enhanced music streaming experience. Times Prime members will receive four months of free Spotify Premium membership, enabling ad-free and high-quality audio streaming.

The collaboration offers unlimited music entertainment by providing features such as offline downloads and the ability to play songs in any order, aligning with Times Prime's commitment to deliver exceptional value and lifestyle benefits to its users.

This move is a testament to Times Prime's innovative approach to lifestyle enhancement, providing members with not just music, but a broad array of premium content and experiences across shopping, entertainment, and more.

