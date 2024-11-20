Unmasking the Shadows: The Secret Life of Drink Spiking

As the season known as 'schoolies' dawns in Australia, there are renewed warnings about safety, particularly for women, amidst celebrations. The topic of drink spiking looms large in these discussions, often highlighting the risks women face in bars and clubs and continuing to enforce a narrative that burdens them with the responsibility of their safety.

Recent studies reveal a more nuanced view of drink spiking, showing it isn't solely the act of a male stranger, but can also involve intimate partners and occur in private settings. The horrific case of Gisele Pelicot in France underscores the reality of spiking within relationships, challenging preconceived notions about this crime.

Despite the insidious nature of this form of violence, public discourse and media coverage largely overlook the role of perpetrators. Experts argue for a change, urging a shift away from victim-blaming myths to a cultural reevaluation of male entitlement and the conditions that foster such acts. Education and awareness are key to addressing this pervasive issue.

