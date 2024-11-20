Empowering Young Voices: A Day of Symbolic Leadership in West Bengal

In a powerful gesture on World Children's Day, Riya Sardar, a specially-abled girl from a village in South 24 Parganas, was appointed symbolic head of UNICEF's West Bengal unit. Her leadership underscored the significance of incorporating youth voices in critical decision-making.

Assuming leadership from UNICEF West Bengal chief Monjur Hossain, Sardar initiated a proposal for UNICEF officials to consult children annually, integrating their insights into developmental planning. This proposal was promptly communicated to UNICEF officials in Kolkata via email.

Sardar's advocacy extended to educational access, leading to infrastructural changes in her school. Concurrently, in Murshidabad, Soumiki Chakraborty, a peer, assumed editorial control of a local TV channel, emphasizing child-centric news. UNICEF officials pledged to sustain Sardar's strategy by fostering ongoing youth involvement.

