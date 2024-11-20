Left Menu

Subway Celebrates 850th Indian Outlet at Elan Miracle Mall

Subway inaugurated its 850th Indian outlet at Elan Miracle Mall in Gurugram, marking a significant expansion milestone. Highlighting its commitment to healthier choices, the new location offers customizable sandwiches and salads. Elan Group's mall underscores its position as a commercial hub with diverse global dining and retail options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:34 IST
Subway, the globally recognized quick-service restaurant chain, has reached a new milestone in India with the inauguration of its 850th outlet at Elan Miracle Mall in Gurugram. The event was officiated by John Chidsey, Subway's Global CEO, highlighting a significant stride in the brand's growth within the country.

Spanning 404 square feet with 12 covers, the new outlet offers Subway's signature array of customizable sandwiches, salads, and wraps. Situated in the bustling Elan Miracle commercial hub, this opening reinforces Subway's dedication to providing healthier dining options to Indian customers and expanding its footprint in the market.

In conjunction, Elan Miracle Mall continues to stand as a premium commercial destination with its assorted array of leading brands. It will enhance its offerings with the upcoming addition of brands like Levi's and PVR Cinemas, further cementing its reputation as a prime lifestyle and shopping locality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

