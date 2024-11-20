Prasar Bharati Launches 'Waves': A New Horizon for Family Entertainment

In a significant development for India's entertainment sector, Prasar Bharati, the country's public broadcaster, unveiled its own OTT platform, 'Waves', on Wednesday. The app, available on both Android and iOS, promises to deliver a varied array of content, emphasized under the tagline "Waves - Family Entertainment Ki Nayi Lehar."

The platform's inauguration was marked by an official launch conducted by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). He heralded the initiative as a major milestone for the Indian entertainment landscape. Sawant expressed his happiness over the extensive content on offer, which prominently features films and programs in multiple languages, including the regional Konkani.

With content accessible in more than 12 languages - ranging from Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, to Assamese - 'Waves' caters to diverse tastes across infotainment, gaming, education, and shopping genres. The platform supports 65 live TV channels, video-on-demand services, free gaming options, and online shopping through a collaboration with ONDC. Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, hailed 'Waves OTT' as a pivotal stride in the government's Digital India mission, efficiently linking rural audiences to digital media via BharatNet.

Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharati, described 'Waves' as a comprehensive hub for entertainment, education, and shopping tailored for families. He emphasized the platform's dedication to showcasing India's cultural heritage through clean and enriching content.

Moreover, CEO Gaurav Dwivedi upheld the platform's commitment to nurturing young creators, expanding opportunities through partnerships with content creators such as National Creator Awardees Kamiya Jani and RJ Raunac, as well as collaborations with prestigious film schools like FTII and Annapurna. A rich lineup of new films and shows is scheduled for IFFI 2024, promising to attract a wide range of viewers with offerings like 'Roll No.52', 'Fauji 2.0', and 'Kicking Balls', alongside music shows, animations including 'Chota Bheem', and thrilling crime series.

Waves' live broadcasts will feature programs such as 'Mann Ki Baat', the Ayodhya Prabhu Shriram Lalla Aarti, and globally significant events like the US Premier League Cricket Tournament. The platform is also aligned with cyber-security awareness, undertaking initiatives in partnership with CDAC. (ANI)

